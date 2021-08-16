Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,495 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 3.0% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,126,000 after purchasing an additional 469,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,289,000 after purchasing an additional 133,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,251,000 after purchasing an additional 266,029 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.75. The stock had a trading volume of 112,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

