Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.35. 294,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,326,742. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

