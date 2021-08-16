Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 6,001 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646,464 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises about 6.1% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $13,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,753,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,832 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,120,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,158 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $534,888,000 after purchasing an additional 201,332 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $297,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,373,964 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $284,604,000 after purchasing an additional 165,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.41.

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 320,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,462,127. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

