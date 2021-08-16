Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,125 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises about 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 72,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242,267. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,015.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

