Kevin M. Lalande Purchases 31,000 Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $246,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:LUMO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 94,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,363. The stock has a market cap of $66.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

LUMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.