Kevin M. Lalande Purchases 31,000 Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $246,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:LUMO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 94,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,363. The stock has a market cap of $66.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46.
Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.
LUMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.
About Lumos Pharma
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.
