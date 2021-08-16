Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will report $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Kimco Realty reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 330.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIM stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 238,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,842. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

