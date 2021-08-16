Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$205.91.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KXS shares. Laurentian upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$190.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$200.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.22, for a total transaction of C$665,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,894,343.73.

Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$182.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,693.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$160.39. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$124.05 and a twelve month high of C$223.00.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.