Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Tops $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $444,683.55 and $855,487.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 43.7% higher against the dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00052646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00135373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00158227 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,137.91 or 0.99837367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $425.47 or 0.00920680 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.