Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.76

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 3542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -0.06.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 734,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68,013 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 44,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.