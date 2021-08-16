KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 132.2% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:KIO traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 39,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,188. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $16.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 63,031 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

