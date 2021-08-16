KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 132.2% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:KIO traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 39,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,188. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $16.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
Read More: Black Swan
Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.