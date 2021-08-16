Klever (KLV) Reaches Market Cap of $156.43 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, Klever has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $156.43 million and $1.65 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00048708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00136601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00154088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,002.43 or 1.00393210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.65 or 0.00873476 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.63 or 0.06846535 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

