Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.80 ($36.24) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a twelve month high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

