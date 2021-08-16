Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s (ADRNY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADRNY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

ADRNY opened at $32.77 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.9858 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

