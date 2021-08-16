KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KP Tissue in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.33.

Shares of KPT stock opened at C$10.29 on Monday. KP Tissue has a 1 year low of C$10.00 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The firm has a market cap of C$100.69 million and a PE ratio of -41.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.38.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.