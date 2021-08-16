Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)’s share price rose 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.74 and last traded at $41.48. Approximately 11,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 304,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.67.

KRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.85.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kraton by 118.0% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,885,000 after buying an additional 811,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kraton during the fourth quarter worth $10,422,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kraton by 264.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after buying an additional 307,904 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Kraton by 141.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 504,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after buying an additional 295,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kraton by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,482,000 after buying an additional 244,433 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kraton (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

