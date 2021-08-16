Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Announces $2.55 Dividend

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 2.5531 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KIROY opened at $16.72 on Monday. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $18.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
