Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.27

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

KURA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,474,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,480 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,241,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,363,000 after purchasing an additional 621,806 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 732,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 460,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,635,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,225,000 after purchasing an additional 389,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

