Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Up 328.5% in July

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a growth of 328.5% from the July 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LLKKF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. 1,313,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,591. Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Lake Resources in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.91 price target for the company.

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 37 mining leases covering an area of approximately 70,400 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

