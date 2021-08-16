Lake Street Capital Raises VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Price Target to $11.00

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) had its target price hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VirTra from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of VirTra from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of VirTra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.08.

VTSI stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.82. VirTra has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.30.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. VirTra had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VirTra will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VirTra by 824.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 363,396 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of VirTra by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 50,508 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

