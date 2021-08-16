Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,301,000. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

LRCX stock opened at $580.41 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $628.28.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.