Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires 451 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in DexCom by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 28.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of DexCom by 29.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after buying an additional 451,362 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $91,730,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 22.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,021,000 after buying an additional 232,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

DexCom stock traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $495.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,080. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $527.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,912 shares of company stock valued at $32,307,505 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

