Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 428,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 6.4% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $49,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,135,000 after purchasing an additional 174,184 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 624.0% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.19. 52,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,942,264. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.63.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

