Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 28,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,558,000 after acquiring an additional 133,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 23,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

NYSE SYK traded up $1.28 on Monday, reaching $264.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,604. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $185.20 and a 1 year high of $275.15. The company has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

