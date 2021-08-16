Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $6.59 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 0.9% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

CMCSA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.21. 173,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,667,480. The company has a market cap of $271.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

