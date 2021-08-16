Ledyard National Bank Acquires Shares of 1,428 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,428 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 107.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 170,157 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM stock opened at $148.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,411 shares of company stock worth $458,160. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.