Ledyard National Bank Sells 15 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,250,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,297,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,751,000 after buying an additional 25,672 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 target price (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,554.00.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,612.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,666.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,535.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

