LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Short Interest Up 105.7% in July

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a growth of 105.7% from the July 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 545.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEGIF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Commerzbank upgraded LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Shares of LEGIF remained flat at $$160.26 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 511. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.50. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $160.26.

LEG Immobilien AG engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

