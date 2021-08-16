Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.18% of Legacy Housing worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Legacy Housing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 27.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Legacy Housing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. 16.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEGH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $40,126.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,485,375 shares in the company, valued at $47,992,591.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $285,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,184,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,487,299.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 239,215 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,923 over the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $18.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

