Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will post sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of LEG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 400,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,590,000 after acquiring an additional 910,934 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,184,000 after acquiring an additional 54,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,284,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,376,000 after acquiring an additional 287,596 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after buying an additional 672,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.