Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €8.60 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Leoni in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Leoni in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Leoni in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Leoni presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €9.62 ($11.31).

Leoni stock opened at €15.99 ($18.81) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $522.38 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. Leoni has a fifty-two week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a fifty-two week high of €17.29 ($20.34).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

