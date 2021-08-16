Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,432 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,845 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $66,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $959,580,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.48.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,725. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

