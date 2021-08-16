Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 45.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,581,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,166,105 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $21,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 86.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in CEMEX during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

NYSE CX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.99. 205,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,490,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

