Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,254,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 795,821 shares during the period. Teck Resources comprises about 2.8% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 1.76% of Teck Resources worth $213,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,352,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,127,000 after buying an additional 597,685 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Teck Resources by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,884,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,475,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TECK traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 115,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.80 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TECK. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.97.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

