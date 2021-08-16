Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,230,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,251 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $82,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,433 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,668 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THC stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,081. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.72. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $74.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

