Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,280,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 973,887 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 4.0% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $300,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNQ stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.23. The stock had a trading volume of 65,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.88. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $38.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3748 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

