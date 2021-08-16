Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) rose 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 29,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,010,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 90.2% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 8,178 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

