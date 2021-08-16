Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $178.82

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $178.82 and last traded at $178.72, with a volume of 659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

