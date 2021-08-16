Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading 89% Higher Over Last Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 89% higher against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00004235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $7.53 million and $196,614.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

