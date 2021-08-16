Linamar (TSE:LNR) Given New C$102.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets to C$102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LNR. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Linamar in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of TSE LNR opened at C$73.08 on Thursday. Linamar has a 1-year low of C$37.15 and a 1-year high of C$91.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$76.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Linamar’s payout ratio is 5.23%.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

