Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Acquires 756 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 89,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $465.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.