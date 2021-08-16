Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,677 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $547,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 832.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.94. 98,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,669. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.00. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

