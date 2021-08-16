LiquidApps (DAPP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,870.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $20.79 million and approximately $25,870.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00068000 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.