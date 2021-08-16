Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $2.66 on Friday. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $1,345,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liquidia by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 270,238 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liquidia by 41.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia during the second quarter worth about $402,000. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

