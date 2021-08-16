Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Littelfuse has raised its dividend payment by 37.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Littelfuse has a payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $11.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of LFUS opened at $278.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,605 shares of company stock valued at $13,305,611 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.