LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.81.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.75.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,499. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.40. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $90.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.