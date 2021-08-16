Loser Coin Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last Week (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last week, Loser Coin has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $7.02 million and $1.11 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00049240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.69 or 0.00137895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00154866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,730.48 or 1.00192690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.50 or 0.00876399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,325.66 or 0.06981014 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

