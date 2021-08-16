Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,977 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,137 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,305,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,559,000 after buying an additional 80,682 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $175,095,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after acquiring an additional 75,113 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,218,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after acquiring an additional 99,714 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.66. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,201. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.05. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $79.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.