Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 2.0% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after buying an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,304,000 after purchasing an additional 402,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,487 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,221,000 after purchasing an additional 528,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,132,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,596,000 after purchasing an additional 73,726 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.59. 10,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,633. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $104.36. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.65.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.