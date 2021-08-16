Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 903 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total value of $37,967,109.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,075,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,143,766,565.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $36.36 on Monday, hitting $2,731.76. 19,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,632. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,618.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

