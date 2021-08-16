Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Sells 5,835 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the period. PAR Technology makes up approximately 3.7% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 8,911.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAR traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,025. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

